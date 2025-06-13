Israel National NewsDefense/SecurityWatch: IAF continues intercepting UAVs launched towards Israel by IranWatch: IAF continues intercepting UAVs launched towards Israel by IranIAF continuing to intercept Iranian UAVs launched towards Israel following Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear facilities.Israel National News Jun 13, 2025, 1:00 PM (GMT+3)UAVOperation Rising Lionחיל האוויר ממשיך לפעול ליירוט כטב"מים ששוגרו מאיראןצילום: דובר צה"לRelated articles:Israel's strike on Iran 'complex, decisive — but far from over'Dramatic footage: Mossad special unit operates in heart of IranIsrael destroys Natanz nuclear facility, shoots down Iranian UAVsStrike eliminated top Iranian military leaders, nuclear officials Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox