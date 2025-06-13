Due to the security situation, Lithuanian yeshiva head Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch instructed that all educational institutions must fully comply with Home Front Command directives and cease all studies.

“One must adhere to the authorities' guidelines and not open educational institutions,” he stated, referring to all haredi educational institutions.

Early on Friday morning, prayer gatherings were held in major yeshivot, including Ponovezh, Hebron, and others, praying for the success of the operation against Iran and the safety of the people of Israel.

Earlier, Rabbi David Stav, Chairman of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization, instructed the public to pray alone this Shabbat (Sabbath) — without a minyan (qurom of ten men necessary for prayer).

“The people of Israel are in a state of emergency. We pray and strengthen the IDF soldiers and the leaders of the state in their fight to remove the existential threat from the State of Israel. This emergency obligates us all to fully obey Home Front Command instructions. If the restriction on gatherings remains in effect, it also applies to synagogue prayers. A minyan is a commendable practice, but saving lives overrides Shabbat,” he said.

He further added: “The radio should be left on the Gal Shaket station to receive updates if necessary. Do not turn on the television, radio, or surf the internet out of curiosity.”

Gal Shaked is a radio station that broadcasts only emergency messages, allowing those who observe the Sabbath and holidays to receive critical updates, without additional news.