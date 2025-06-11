A video circulated in the past day on Arab social media reveals an unusual incident in the fighting in Gaza: A Hamas terrorist managed to approach an IDF tank, place an explosive device, and escape just moments before the blast.

The footage shows the terrorist emerging from a building that had previously been hit in an IDF strike, carefully approaching a nearby tank, placing an explosive on its rear side, and fleeing the scene.

Seconds later, an explosion occurs, with flames seen erupting from the rear of the armored vehicle.

IDF soldiers in the area were unharmed, and the tank sustained only minor damage. After a quick inspection, it resumed operations.

The incident highlights the guerrilla warfare tactics employed by Hamas in Gaza’s urban terrain, using civilian infrastructure and damaged buildings to ambush Israeli forces.