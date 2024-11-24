Pursuant to the recommendations of the Nagel Committee, which evaluated the security budget and force building, the Ministerial Procurement Committee approved several acquisitions on Sunday, including the Reshef project – the next navy corvette – as well as the acquisition of hundreds of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles.

Under the agreement, the Defense Ministry will purchase five advanced Reshef corvettes from Israel Shipyards to replace the aging Nirit-class corvettes, which will be taken out of service after four decades. Production of the ships in Israel will provide jobs to hundreds of workers in the north.

The committee also approved the acquisition of hundreds of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles – armored all-terrain vehicles for use by the ground forces, which will be supplied to the IDF in the coming years.

After October 7 and the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war, and as part of the conceptual change, the Nagel Committee was established to evaluate the future acquisitions and force building of the security establishment. The decisions that were made today are part of the in-depth evaluation process being held by the Government of Israel regarding the acquisition processes.

The projects that were approved will now be transferred to the Joint Knesset Committee on the Security Budget for approval, after which the Defense Ministry will be able to move forward to the signing of the deals.