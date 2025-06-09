The preliminary investigation into the collapse of a structure in Khan Younis, which resulted in the deaths of four combat engineers from the Commando Brigade, was released this evening (Monday). The inquiry indicates that the unit followed strict scanning protocols, identified a suspicious object, and withdrew—yet the device was still triggered, causing the building to collapse.

The four fallen soldiers include: Res. Maj. (res.) Chen Gross, 33, from Gan Yoshiya, a Maglan unit operative in the Commando Brigade; Staff Sgt. Yoav Raver, 19, from Sde Warburg, a Yahelam unit fighter; Sgt‑Maj. Tom Rotstein, 23, from Ramat Gan, and Staff Sgt. Ori Yhonatan Cohen, 20, from Neve Yarak.

The report details that in the days before the event, the unit conducted intelligence sweeps using drones, engineering tools, and preliminary strikes on buildings.

Two structures were demolished from the air due to suspected booby-trapping. A third building—identified as essential to ongoing operations—underwent thorough examination, including interior photography and scans, but showed no signs of explosives.

The team entered the building following a preparatory strike and deployment of a stun grenade. After clearing the first floor, soldiers began ascending to the second, where the team leader spotted a suspicious item and ordered a retreat.

While preparing for an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team, the device detonated, collapsing the structure. The IDF emphasizes that, at this stage, the type and cause of the device's detonation remain unknown.

Four soldiers died instantly. A fifth was critically injured, four sustained moderate injuries, and several others were lightly hurt.

An IDF spokesperson stated, “The unit operated professionally in a hostile, high-risk environment, taking all possible measures to neutralize threats.”