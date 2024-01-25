פעילות יחידת אגוז ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

The IDF's commando units are continuing their offensive operations in Khan Yunis and deepening their control in the Hamas stronghold.

The soldiers, who specialize in guerilla fighting, are fighting in particularly challenging terrain and exercising their experience and operational training.

The IDF's progress has been characterized by engagements with many groups of terrorists who were killed with sniper fire, missiles, and tank shells.

In one incident, Egoz soldiers identified three armed terrorists and launched an Iron Sting guided mortar to kill them. In another raid on a building in the area, the soldiers killed four terrorists from close range.

In another dedicated operation, a sniper team from Egoz killed several terrorists over multiple hours in a precise manner calculated for use against people emerging from tunnels, intended to deceive and eliminate enemies.

Soldiers from Maglan killed numerous terrorists, raided targets, and found significant quantities of munitions.

In one such raid, the soldiers raided an Islamic Jihad intelligence center and a Hamas command center in which large quantities of magazines, weapons, radios, night vision equipment, maps, and valuable intelligence were found.

