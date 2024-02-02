Israel's commando units continue to extend their control over the terrorist strongholds in the urban sections of Khan Younis. The area includes lookout positions, sniper positions, and mosques used for terrorism.

Israeli forces have encountered and killed numerous terrorists at close range. Over the course of the last week, soldiers from Maglan encountered and killed three terrorists armed with Kalashnikov rifles and an RPG. After killing them, a body camera was found in the possession of one of the terrorists.

The unit’s soldiers also raided a Hamas military facility within a mosque and found a tunnel entrance. Near the mosque were stockpiles of munitions, weaponry (including LAW missiles), and tactical radios. The soldiers also raided a building in which they found a factory for making IEDs that contained explosives, electrical systems, and detonators.

Soldiers from Egoz killed a terrorist attempting to fire an RPG at Israeli forces. A few minutes later, five additional terrorists arrived, attempted to fire an RPG at Israeli forces, and were killed at close range.