מפגינים מתבצרים במצודת זאב דוברות המשטרה

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu harshly criticized the recent break-in at the Likud Party’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, calling it a "pogrom" and accusing left-wing protesters of undermining democracy and the rule of law through violent means and propaganda.

Speaking Monday at a memorial ceremony for the fallen of the Altalena, Netanyahu referred to the incident that occurred two weeks ago, in which dozens of left-wing demonstrators stormed the Likud headquarters at Metzudat Ze'ev in Tel Aviv.

“We witnessed a pogrom committed by violent demonstrators who broke into Metzudat Ze’ev and assaulted honest workers,” Netanyahu stated.

He accused the protesters of behavior that contradicts democratic principles. “Who do you think you're fooling? You are against democracy and the rule of law. We are the democracy, even when we face attacks from the panic channels,” he said, referencing media outlets critical of his government.

Netanyahu also accused the media of enabling and amplifying the protesters' actions, saying, “This is their method — lawless behavior followed by use of their propaganda mechanisms.”

Despite the criticism, Netanyahu concluded with a message of unity: “There will not be a civil war. Our enemies rejoice at any division among us. The overwhelming majority of the nation stands firmly behind our heroic soldiers and denounces those trying to push us toward the abyss.”

The protest, held two weeks ago, resulted in the arrest of 60 demonstrators after they stormed the building and barricaded themselves inside. During the peak of the event, dozens breached the premises, climbing over fences and causing damage to doors and windows. Others hurled objects at the building.

Footage from the scene showed protesters banging on the iron gate and storming inside while shouting slogans against the government and the Prime Minister. During the riots, police officers were assaulted, and two required medical treatment at a hospital.