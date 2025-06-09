Reservist groups issued a public letter today (Monday) to MK Yuli Edelstein, the head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, expressing strong support for his stance against political pressure and calling for the passage of a draft law that ensures equality of burden.

The organizations — including the National-Religious Reservists Forum, Generation of Victory, Fighters’ Forum, and Teens Movement in Israel — emphasized that "you cannot pass a law that’s a political scam abandoning combat soldiers."

They stated that only a law applied equally to all segments of the population, with identical sanctions for everyone who does not enlist, can prevent the collapse of the IDF's fighting apparatus.

"We’ve been on the front for nearly two years now," the reservist representatives wrote. "Our families, businesses, and studies are suffering. The state cannot continue to exist when only one group bears the burden of fighting."

They warned that attempting to promote a sectarian law driven by political interests could "crush the sense of mutual responsibility and solidarity in Israeli society" and lead to a severe trust crisis. "History will remember who stood bravely against the pressures — and who chose politics over the serving public."

They concluded with a call to Prime Minister and MK Edelstein: "Do not be afraid — the time has come for true, equal conscription that restores the cohesion Israel so desperately needs."