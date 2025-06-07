Certainly. Here's a rewritten version of the news story with improved clarity and flow:

---

Search efforts are ongoing for Michal Peleg, a 65-year-old Israeli citizen who has gone missing in the village of Kavusi, located in eastern Crete. Peleg was last seen on Wednesday, June 4, and since then, all contact with her has been lost.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that it is in contact with Peleg’s family and that local Greek authorities are actively involved in the search. “We are in contact with the family, and the local police are also involved,” the ministry stated.

In response to the disappearance, the Israeli insurance company Harel has dispatched a dedicated search and rescue team, Harel 669, to assist in the efforts. The team, composed of three Israeli professionals, departed for Crete within the past several hours.

The '669' moniker is a reference to the elite IDF pararescue force Unit 669.

“The Department for Israelis in Distress Abroad and the Israeli Embassy in Greece are assisting in the search for the missing Israeli woman,” the Foreign Ministry said in an official statement. “We are in ongoing communication with the family, Interpol, the insurance company’s rescue team, and local police, who have deployed their own search teams. We hope Michal Peleg will be found safe and well soon.”