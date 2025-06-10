The body of Michal Peleg, a 65-year-old Israeli author, was found off the coast of the Greek island of Crete. For the past few years, Peleg resided in the village of Kavousi on the Island.

Peleg was reported missing last Saturday after she did not contact anyone for three days, since June 4th.

Local law enforcement began a widespread search effort, which included assistance from Israeli crews and the involvement of INTERPOL.

The searches focused on the beach where Peleg would regularly walk, and during the activity, a body was found in the sea several kilometers offshore.

Her family stated: "It is with great sorrow that we must announce that Michal, an author, creator, hiker, and a generous woman, was found dead in the middle of the sea, a few kilometers from the beach where she went to take a walk."