Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, said in an interview on Friday that Iran's response to the American proposal regarding its nuclear program will be delivered in the coming days, according to a report by Kan 11 News.

Araghchi emphasized that the response will be given in accordance with the interests of the Iranian people and based on its fundamental principles.

Meanwhile, according to the report, tensions in Israel are high over the potential outcomes of the negotiations between the US and Iran, and their implications.

Israel is examining the status of the negotiations, said security sources cited in the report. Those sources added that Israel will not be able to accept the possibility of continued uranium enrichment on Iranian soil over the long term.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that a senior Iranian official had conveyed Tehran's willingness to consider a US proposal for a regional uranium enrichment consortium, provided the facility is situated within Iran's borders.

This development emerges as a significant element in the nuclear deal framework presented by White House envoy Steve Witkoff, delivered to Iran on Saturday. The proposal represents a strategic effort to bridge the chasm between President Donald Trump's firm stance against Iranian uranium enrichment and Tehran's unwavering commitment to continue enrichment activities on its own soil.

The theoretical construct of the consortium envisions participation from the United States, Iran, and key regional players including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and potentially Turkey. Its primary function would be to provide nuclear fuel to nations pursuing civilian nuclear programs, all under the vigilant oversight of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday rejected American pressure and proposals to end its nuclear weapons program, calling such proposals a violation of the principle of Iranian independence.

Khamenei’s comments came days after US President Donald Trump told reporters that he believes a deal with Iran on its nuclear program is close.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)