Supporters of the government coalition gathered on Thursday outside the Supreme Court in Jerusalem for a rally titled: "They will not overturn the people's vote."

The rally is held in protest against the interference of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, and the judicial system in government decisions, appointments, and initiatives that the government is trying to advance. Behind the demonstration are a series of organizations, including bereaved families from the Heroism Forum and the Law and Justice Forum, the Tekuma movement, Im Tirtzu, and other organizations.

During the evening, ministers, Knesset members, public figures, bereaved families, and families of hostages will speak. Among others, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, and Knesset member Simcha Rothman will deliver remarks. Additionally, Tzvika Mor, the father of Eitan, a hostage in Gaza, will speak, along with several bereaved parents, including Yehoshua Shani, Itzik Bonzel, and Tamar Tshuva. Other speakers include Rabbi Yigal Levinstein, former IDF Chief Reserve Officer Danny von Biren, Shai Rosengarten from Im Tirtzu, and additional public figures.

Berle Crombie, chairman of the Tekuma movement and one of the organizers of the large-scale rally, explains: "There is a deliberate attempt here to declare the Prime Minister incapacitated. The response to this must be unequivocal: the people are sovereign! The power to choose their representatives lies with the people. They are the ones who should lead, not unelected officials. Our demand today is clear: to remove the interference of the Supreme Court and the judicial system in the management of the war and in promoting settlement in Judea, Samaria, the Negev, and the Galilee."