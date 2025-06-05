The IDF is preparing to issue over 50,000 draft notices to haredi yeshiva students as early as July, according to an official statement released Thursday evening by the Attorney General’s office.

The announcement followed a meeting held at the Attorney General's office, which included the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, legal advisors, and military representatives.

During the meeting, it was revealed that the IDF will soon present a comprehensive enforcement plan targeting haredi yeshiva students who refuse to report for military service. Maj. Gen. Dado Bar Kalifa, head of the Manpower Directorate, acknowledged that the military's efforts over the past year to enlist yeshiva students have not been effective. “The enlistment results are unsatisfactory,” he admitted.

The IDF outlined its upcoming draft initiative for the new enlistment year, beginning next month. One key measure involves issuing personal draft orders in July to all draft-age haredim, including those already over the age of 18 — totaling approximately 54,000 notices.

Additionally, the IDF plans to shorten the time between a failure to appear and the official classification of a draft evader, aiming for more efficient enforcement.

There was broad agreement among participants on the need to implement economic incentives to encourage enlistment, as well as to revoke benefits from those who refuse to serve. Treasury officials presented several proposals that could be enacted immediately by government decision, without requiring legislative changes.

The Attorney General criticized the Defense Ministry and relevant ministers for failing to follow up on prior requests to expand enforcement tools available for draft evasion cases.

She concluded by demanding that the head of the Manpower Directorate submit a detailed enforcement plan within two weeks, to be implemented starting next month.