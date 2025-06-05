US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday responded to the US' veto of a UN Security Council resolution targeting Israel.

"Today, the United States sent a strong message by vetoing a counterproductive UN Security Council resolution on Gaza targeting Israel," Rubio stated. "We will not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas, does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza, draws a false equivalence between Israel and Hamas, or disregards Israel’s right to defend itself."

"Hamas could end this brutal conflict immediately by laying down its arms and releasing all remaining hostages, including the remains of the four Americans they murdered. Many members of the Security Council still refuse to acknowledge this reality and performative efforts like this resolution undermine diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire. This resolution would have only empowered Hamas to continue stealing aid and threatening civilians."

The statement promised, "The United States will never stop working to free all the hostages. We will continue supporting the delivery of aid to Gaza, without Hamas’ interference, and ensure that Hamas and other terrorists have no future in Gaza. The United States will continue to stand with Israel at the UN. The United Nations must return to its original purpose — promoting peace and security — and stop these performative actions."

The US Mission to the United Nations echoed these remarks, stating on X, "Today, the United States vetoed a performative resolution at the UN Security Council."

"We have been clear: The United States will not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas and does not call for it to disarm and leave Gaza.

"Any effort in the Council must ensure Hamas can never again be a threat to Israel and should be supportive of our diplomatic efforts on the ground."

Earlier on Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council convened to vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza - without conditioning it on the return of the 58 hostages still held by Hamas in inhumane conditions.

The proposal received the support of 14 member states. The United States vetoed the resolution, preventing its adoption.

“The United States has been clear we would not support any measure that fails to condemn Hamas and does not call for Hamas to disarm and leave Gaza,” Acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the Council before the vote.

She added, “This resolution would undermine diplomatic efforts to reach a ceasefire that reflects the realities on the ground, and embolden Hamas.”