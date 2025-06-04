Omer Shachar, a local leader of the global "Run for Their Lives" initiative in Boulder, Colorado, recounted the harrowing firebomb attack in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. "We are a peaceful, non-political group," Shachar stressed. "The initiative started out as a run, in order to advocate for the hostages, show solidarity and raise their voice. But here there are many elderly people, so we chose to walk.”

The Boulder branch of "Run for Their Lives" began its weekly walks in November 2023 and has drawn a dedicated following, including Holocaust survivors and members of the broader community. The movement, which originated in California, now operates in over 230 locations worldwide.

"Some groups are small, just two people. Others are hundreds. Here in Boulder, we average around 35," said Shachar. "It’s not just Jews or Israelis. People are connecting with the hostages' stories."

Sunday's walk began like any other, with participants walking down Boulder's Pearl Street before gathering at the courthouse for updates and a photo. But just moments after Shachar began speaking, a man hurled a Molotov cocktail at the group.

"There was fire and smoke. People screamed and ran. It went from complete calm to chaos, from zero to one hundred, in seconds," Shachar said. Among the injured were several elderly participants, including an 88-year-old woman now in critical condition and undergoing surgery. Her husband was also hurt in the attack.

Shachar described the moments leading up to the assault, noting he and others had noticed a suspicious, anxious individual nearby but had no clear indication of the impending danger. The attacker, disguised as a gardener, reportedly returned after the initial strike with more incendiary devices.

After the first Molotov cocktail was thrown, Shachar rushed to help the elderly woman who had fallen and caught fire. "Three of us tried to pull her away and extinguish the flames," he said. But the attacker was not finished. Shachar looked up to see the man again, now attempting to spray the group with a gasoline tank strapped to his back. "He was trying to spray us with fuel, but his jacket and tank caught fire."

In a desperate attempt to stop the attacker, Shachar and another man ran toward him. "We hoped to tackle him, but he was a big guy. He managed to get away and returned with more Molotov cocktails." The attacker had come prepared. Police later informed Shachar that the assailant had brought 16 firebombs with him in a container.

The incident was captured on video, showing the attacker shirtless and holding bottles, continuing his assault until he eventually fled the scene. Local authorities are investigating the attack and have taken the suspect into custody.

Despite growing security concerns, Shachar emphasized that the initiative will continue. "Yes, people sometimes shout at us. But we are not armed, and we are not confrontational. We rely on the local police, who know us well. Still, we never imagined something like this would happen here in Colorado."

The attack comes amid rising tensions and increased hostility toward pro-Israel events across the US. Shachar urged public figures to speak responsibly and called for continued solidarity. "Every person who stands in front of a camera should be mindful of their words," he said.

As the wounded recover and the investigation continues, Shachar and his fellow organizers remain steadfast.

“As an Israeli and Jew, I will say that naturally we are aware of possible tensions or risks in crowded places, especially when you are wearing this shirt or raising the Israeli flag, and especially after the shooting in Washington two weeks ago. But we could never imagine that something this violent could happen here in Colorado. Yes, people scream at us, some say not pretty things, but we're a peaceful group. We don't have armed forces. We don't have security. We do rely on the local police. But we never thought it will escalate to this degree,” says Shachar.

“I'm really proud to be part of this group,” adds Shachar. “It started in California right after the October 7 massacre and it grew to be in over 230 communities around the world. In some places it's just two people, and in some places it's hundreds. Here in Colorado it depends on the day. Sometimes it's 50. But sometimes in major events it can be hundreds as well. People are dedicated to go week after week. I will tell you one more thing. Not all the people who are joining this initiative are Jewish; they're not just Israeli. Some people connected to the hostages, to their stories, to their families. It’s important to them and they're joining us because of their connection to the stories, to the community.”

"We have 58 more hostages," Omer concluded. "We won’t stop until they come home."