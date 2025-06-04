The wife and five children of Mohammed Sabri Suleiman, the terrorist accused of carrying out the firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, have been arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

President Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly seeking to deport the family immediately under a fast-track administrative process that permits the removal of foreign nationals without a court hearing or legal representation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that the family's visas had been revoked. Officials estimate that the deportation could take place as early as today. Authorities are also reviewing the possible involvement or prior knowledge of the family members regarding Suleiman's intentions, even though Soliman told detectives after he was arrested that “no one” knew about his attack plans and that “he never talked to his wife or family about it,” as stated in the affidavit for his arrest filed Sunday.

According to reports, Suleiman's wife cooperated with investigators and handed over his cellphone, which contained messages linked to the attack.

Suleiman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, had been residing in Colorado Springs since 2022 after entering the US on a tourist visa, which expired in 2023. He applied for political asylum that same year and had received a legal work permit, working as an Uber driver.

Soliman told authorities that only one thing delayed his attack: waiting for his daughter to graduate high school and three days after his daughter’s graduation, he headed to Boulder, leaving an iPhone with messages to his family hidden in a desk drawer, according to the federal complaint.

On Sunday morning (local time), Suleiman arrived at the "Run For Their Lives" march in support of the hostages, disguised as a gardener and wearing an orange vest. He carried a backpack, a fuel-filled garden sprayer, and a bag of flowers that concealed improvised Molotov cocktails.

Near the courthouse in Boulder, he pulled out the firebombs and hurled them at the marchers while shouting “Free Palestine” and “You are murderers.” One bottle struck a group directly, while the second ignited on the ground.

Twelve people were injured in the attack, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor. Eight victims suffered varying degrees of burns; two remain hospitalized, one in serious but stable condition. An additional four victims sought medical treatment in the two days following the attack, all with light injuries.