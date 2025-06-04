Master Sergeant (Res.) Alon Farkas, aged 27, from Kabri, a soldier in the 6646th Reconnaissance Battalion, 646th Brigade, fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, it was cleared for publication this morning (Wednesday).

During the incident in which Master Sergeant (Res.) Alon Farkas fell, a reserve soldier in the 6646th Reconnaissance Battalion, was severely injured.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

In another incident in Gaza, two soldiers from the Yahalom Unit were moderately wounded and a Shin Bet operative was lightly wounded when a Hamas drone dropped an explosive on a group of soldiers in the Jabaliya area in northern Gaza.

Yesterday, the IDF announced that three soldiers, Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, IDF soldiers from the Givati Brigade 9th Battalion, fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

Both Staff Sergeant Steinberg, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, and Staff Sergeant Barhana, aged 20, from Yavne, served as combat medics in the Battalion, and Staff Sergeant Van Gelder, aged 22, from Ma'ale Adumim, served as a squad Commander.

Two additional soldiers were moderately wounded in the incident where the three soldiers fell.

Since the beginning of the war, 861 soldiers have been killed.