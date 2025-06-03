Staff sergeant Omer Van Gelder laid to rest

Hundreds gathered on Tuesday afternoon to accompany Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, 22, a combat soldier in the Givati Brigade, to his final resting place. Van Gelder was killed during an operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip.

Omer fell as a result of a powerful explosive device that was detonated in the Jabaliya refugee camp. Two other Givati soldiers, Staff Sgt. Lior Steinberg and Staff Sgt. Ofek Barhana, were also killed in the same incident.

Hagai, Omer’s father, eulogized his son: “My beloved son. You touched so many people. Only 22 years old—so young, yet a world unto yourself. Endless giving and volunteering. You wanted to be a doctor, even while volunteering with Magen David Adom. My dear, beloved Omer, I hope our call for change reaches society—to change our language, to eliminate the poison of calling others 'coward, traitor, liar.' I ask, and this is my cry to the people of Israel, starting with the Prime Minister, ministers, Knesset members, opposition, protesters, and commenters—please, learn to use words wisely. We must argue, criticize—we all want what’s best for the country—but we must learn how to speak. Omer, use all your strength to help us repair our people and our society. Stay with us in our hearts. I love you so much. Dad.”

His mother, Tehila, shared in her farewell: “Twenty-two years is too short, even though you lived those years to the fullest. We talked about your wedding to Naama, about who we would invite—everything was cut short. You were part of the force that eliminated Sinwar. You did everything for the security of the country and the release of the hostages. The world lost a great soul today—my firstborn son.”

Naama, Omer’s girlfriend, mourned him in tears: “My beautiful one. I would do anything for you to come kiss my tears away like you always did. You were so loving. You are the greatest love of my life. We will meet in heaven. I will love you forever.”

His grandfather Shimon added: “Dearest Omer, we concluded the counting of the Omer and began the festival of Shavuot—and in its midst, your life ended. In your short life, you brought light to the world. You enlisted in an elite unit and volunteered whenever you could. Yesterday, in the middle of a fierce battle, you fell defending the nation. May your memory be blessed.”

His grandmother mourned him as well: “A heavy tragedy has befallen us. A boy who brought light to the world and was always the first to volunteer. You have now joined your cousin, Sergeant first class Omer Gealdor, who fell in Lebanon about six months ago.”

His brother Uri said: “Omer was someone everyone knew. I had so many talks with you—you always had an answer to every difficulty. Lately, you’ve been taking the siblings to the springs, playing your guitar. I’m proud to be your brother. I will miss you.”

His sister said: “How can one sum you up, or sum us up? You can’t, which is why I didn’t write a eulogy. You were my anchor and best friend. I can’t bear the thought of you becoming just a gravestone or a sticker. Seeing your name in the headlines and then watching those headlines change to gossip about reality TV—it’s unbearable. I don’t want to be strong, and I don’t want condolences. I need my big brother here, alive. I’ll watch over everyone, but please, watch over me. I promise that as long as I live—you live. I love and miss you.”