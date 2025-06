The IDF announced on Tuesday that three IDF soldiers fell in combat in the Gaza Strip:

Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, aged 20, from Petah Tikva, a Combat Medic in the 9th Battalion, Givati Brigade.

- Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, aged 20, from Yavne, a Combat Medic in the 9th Battalion, Givati Brigade.

- Staff Sergeant, Omer Van Gelder, aged 22, from Ma'ale Adumim, a Squad Commander in the 9th Battalion, Givati Brigade.

