Sergeant First Class (Res.) Omer Gaeldor, who fell on Tuesday from a drone strike in southern Lebanon, is the son-in-law of Yaron Gispan, a resident of Eli, who was murdered in a terrorist attack in 2009.

Gispan's body was found in May 2009 with gunshot wounds. He was married and had six children. The family lived in Eli in Binyamin. Police claimed it was a suicide.

From the outset, his widow Iris claimed that it was a terrorist attack, and the family waged a persistent legal battle to recognize them as victims of hostilities until the Defense Ministry's appointed committee decided in 2018, about nine years after the incident, to recognize Yaron as a victim of hostilities.

Gaeldor, 30, lived in Jerusalem and served as a combat soldier in the 5111 Brigade in the Golani Brigade.

Gaeldor is survived by his wife Adi and two children, 8-month-old Aluma and 3-year-old Netta, and parents Re’aya and Oren. In recent years, Gaeldor recovered from a serious illness, and since then returned to active reserve duty. Only two weeks ago, he celebrated his brother Hadar’s wedding with his family.

Gaeldor studied at the Naveh Yeshiva High School, and later at the Otniel Yeshiva and Open University. He graduated from the School of Architecture at Ariel University, and received his degree in September.