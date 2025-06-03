Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation on Tuesday following the deaths of three Givati Brigade soldiers—Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder—who were killed in a powerful explosion in the Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

"I wish to express deep sorrow over the fall of Staff Sergeant Lior Steinberg, Staff Sergeant Ofek Barhana, and Staff Sergeant Omer Van Gelder, of blessed memory. May God avenge their blood," Netanyahu stated.

Speaking to the bereaved families, the Prime Minister said, "I want to embrace your families and tell you: your dear sons did not fall in vain. They fell in a just war like no other—a war in which we will defeat Hamas, liberate all our hostages, and ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."

Netanyahu emphasized the IDF's cautious approach in the field: "We are advancing in a measured manner to prevent or minimize, as much as possible, the loss of our soldiers. But unfortunately, there are no cost-free wars, and the price you pay, the price the people of Israel pay, is heavy—sometimes unbearably so."

He concluded with a resolute message: "But we will achieve the objectives of the war—all of them—without exception.