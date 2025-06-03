An Egyptian national residing illegally in the US has been charged with federal hate crimes and multiple state offenses after allegedly attacking a peaceful demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, with Molotov cocktails and a makeshift flamethrower.

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, reportedly targeted participants of the weekly "Run for Their Lives" walk, which advocates for the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The attack occurred on June 1, 2025, near the Pearl Street Mall, resulting in injuries to 12 individuals, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor.

According to court documents, Soliman had been planning the assault for over a year. Initially intending to use a firearm, he was prevented from purchasing one due to his expired visa status. Subsequently, he researched on Youtube how to construct incendiary devices and acquired the necessary materials. On the day of the attack, Soliman allegedly disguised himself as a gardener to approach the demonstrators before igniting and throwing two Molotov cocktails into the crowd.

Witnesses reported that Soliman shouted "Free Palestine" during the assault. In statements to law enforcement, he expressed a desire to "kill all Zionist people" and indicated he would commit the act again if given the opportunity.

Soliman faces 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, charges related to the use of incendiary devices, and a federal hate crime charge. If convicted on all counts, he could face a sentence exceeding 600 years.

The FBI has classified the incident as a targeted terrorist attack. President Donald Trump condemned the assault, attributing it to lax immigration enforcement and emphasizing the need for stricter border controls.

The "Run for Their Lives" organization has stated that their weekly events are peaceful and non-political, aiming solely to raise awareness for the hostages' plight. Despite the attack, they plan to continue their advocacy efforts.

Soliman remains in custody with bail set at $10 million. His next court appearance is scheduled for later this week.