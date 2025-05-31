Five hospitality tents will be set up across Jerusalem ahead of the Shavuot holiday, aiming to serve the tens of thousands of worshippers expected to ascend to the Western Wall.

The tents will be located at the Schneller parking lot on Malchei Yisrael Street, the Shamgar funeral home parking lot, the Chords Bridge (Gesher Hameitarim), the Har Hotzvim Junction, and Tzahal Square.

The tents will offer light refreshments, hot and cold drinks, grape juice for holiday kiddush, popsicles for children, and chairs for rest. Attendants will be on hand to assist the public.

This year, the tents will be dedicated to the memory of Eyal Haimovsky, former CEO of the Jerusalem Development Authority, who invested greatly in the development of the city.

Large signs will be placed in the tents with blessings for the various foods being served and the day's kiddush, in memory of Haimovsky.