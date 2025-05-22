In the midst of difficult times for Jews all over the world and in Israel, the "As One Man in One Heart" initiative of the Conference of European Rabbis, in collaboration with Arutz Sheva, seeks to strengthen the sense of unity and connection between communities - in Israel and the Diaspora.

As part of the evening, over 20 Torah lessons will be taught in honor of the holiday of the giving of the Torah, with the participation of rabbis from Europe and Israel.

The event, which will be held for the fourth consecutive year, will take place on Tuesday, May 27, and will be broadcast in an open and free broadcast to the general public between 18:00–22:00 (Central European Time) and between 19:00–23:00 (Israeli Time). The broadcasts will be opened by the Chief Rabbis of Israel and the Chief Rabbi of France, Chaim Corsia. The Torah lessons will be taught by leading rabbis from Europe and Israel – including the President of the Conference of European Rabbis, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, and Rabbi Yosef Zvi Rimon, Chief Rabbi of Gush Etzion and President of the global “Mizrachi” movement.

Hundreds of Jewish communities from the Diaspora and Israel took part in the previous study events. This year, the circle of participation is expected to expand in light of the fact that the lessons will be taught in three languages ​​– Hebrew, English, and French – with the aim of connecting different Jewish communities around the world. The audience will be able to choose from a variety of topics and lessons, and participate in a short, accessible, and in-depth study.

"The idea began during the Corona period with the understanding that reality allows for an event to be held online, thus reaching every Jew interested in hearing diverse lessons from community rabbis around the world, regardless of their geographical location," said the Conference of European Rabbis. "We are happy that this initiative has already become a tradition, and this year, with the help of the collaboration with Israel National News, we hope for the participation of thousands from Israel and all over Europe."