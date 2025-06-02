צפו: אלפים במוצאי החג ברחבת הכותל המערבי הקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

Over 100,000 people visited the Western Wall over the holiday of Shavuot, resembling the temple-period pilgrimage to the nearby temple.

The pinnacle of the holiday was the morning of the holiday, with a sunrise prayer service attended by 20,000 worshipers who filled the Western Wall plaza with prayer and song in honor of the giving of the Torah. After the service, a large "kiddush" meal was held in conjunction with Colel Chabad, during which tens of thousands of personal "kiddush" kits were distributed.

The mass pilgrimage to the Western Wall on the Shavuot holiday is in its 58th consecutive year, since the liberation of Jerusalem and the Western Wall in 1967.

As is customary, throughout the night, thousands descended on the Western Wall plaza and nearby synagogues to study Torah, read the Shavuot night "Tikkun," and recite Psalms.

With the assistance of the Ministry of Jerusalem Affairs and other donors and organizations, refreshment tents were set up along the routes to the Western Wall for the convenience of the pilgrims. Thousands also visited the grave site of King David, outside the city walls, to mark the anniversary of the king's passing.

Thousands continue to descend on the Western Wall following the end of the holiday, with thousands expected to visit the site while singing and dancing in honor of the Torah, led by rebbes, rabbis, and yeshiva deans.