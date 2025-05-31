השהה נגן

IDF troops, directed by IDF and ISA intelligence, continue operational activity against terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

The troops eliminated terrorists, dismantled weapons, terrorist infrastructure, and underground infrastructure sites.

On Friday, during IDF operational activity, the troops identified four armed terrorists in the area adjacent to them and struck and eliminated the terrorists.

Additionally, the troops located and dismantled several explosive devices planted in the area.

Also on Friday, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorist Khalil Farwana, a Hamas terrorist who served as the head of a weapons manufacturing site in the organization's weapons production headquarters.

Over the past day, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, including terrorists, military sites from which terrorists were operating, observation and sniper posts that posed a threat to the troops in the area, as well as additional terrorist infrastructure.

"IDF troops are continuing to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to protect Israeli civilians," a military statement stressed.