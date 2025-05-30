Tax rules shouldn't hold you back from building a life abroad, but for many Americans living overseas, that's exactly what happens. Marylouise Serrato of American Citizens Abroad (ACA) unpacks the real struggles expats face, from filing US tax returns while living abroad to dealing with confusing rules around foreign investments.

Sound overwhelming? Well, change might finally be on the way.

From the fight to end worldwide taxation to surprising pitfalls like PFICs and foreign pension plans, this episode sheds light on what’s broken and what’s being done to fix it. If you’re juggling Israeli life with American tax rules, this one’s a must-listen.

Key Takeaways: