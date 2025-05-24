On Saturday afternoon, around ten individuals from the unauthorized outpost of Mughayyir al-Deir, located near the Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Dani, reportedly confronted Israelis in the area. A local farm owner who arrived at the scene was struck on the head with a club, lost consciousness, and was later transported to a hospital for treatment.

Israeli security personnel and civilians from Mitzpe Dani responded to the incident, pursuing the attackers as they retreated toward the outpost, allegedly while continuing to throw stones. As of now, no arrests have been reported.

In a separate incident in eastern Gush Etzion, a group of individuals from the outpost of Dayr 'Allah, which is situated near a designated nature reserve, reportedly attacked a shepherd from the nearby Israeli farm of Givat Mikneh Avraham. One of the assailants reportedly threw a stone at the shepherd from close range, causing a head injury that required hospitalization. Security forces and local civilians eventually dispersed the group, but no suspects have been detained.

At nearly the same time, around 50 individuals from the village of Turmus Ayya reportedly confronted an Israeli shepherd in the Shiloh Valley, throwing stones at him. The shepherd was unharmed and later criticized the security forces for their delayed response and what he described as an inadequate reaction to escalating tensions. According to reports, the village has recently been the source of increasing incidents, including gunfire toward nearby Israeli communities.