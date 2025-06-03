The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the past few days, Israeli security forces conducted counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria. As part of the activity, the forces apprehended 20 wanted individuals and confiscated a 'Carlo' weapon along with additional weapons.

Overnight, and as part of efforts to thwart the smuggling of weapons into Judea and Samaria, IDF troops operated in the Ramallah area to apprehend four terrorists who were key arms dealers.

The forces simultaneously operated near the residences of the four terrorists and apprehended them.

The apprehended individuals and the confiscated weapons were transferred for further processing to the security forces.

"Israeli security forces will continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria to maintain the security of Israeli civilians," the IDF stated.