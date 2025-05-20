משאיות סיוע לפני הכניסה לעזה צו 9

Footage published by the Tzav 9 movement on Tuesday shows a long line of trucks carrying humanitarian aid waiting to enter the Gaza Strip at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The movement's chairperson, Reut Ben Haim, claimed that the quantity of the aid is much higher than what has been reported and stated, "This morning, at Kerem Shalom, not nine, not ten trucks, but more than 30, and they continue to flow. These trucks are going in today, when the State of Israel no longer denies that they will reach Hamas. It doesn't deny that that is exactly what will happen with them."

Ben Haim added fierce criticism of the government's conduct: "As the State of Israel sends five reserve divisions to fight Hamas, at the exact same time, it strengthens it (Hamas). It strengthens the terror organization during a war against it. This is crazy. This makes no sense, and we will stop it with our bodies."

On Monday, five United Nations humanitarian aid trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including baby formula, entered the Gaza Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing, following authorization from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and thorough security inspections by Israel’s Land Crossings Authority.

The decision, made during a recent cabinet meeting, allows humanitarian aid to be distributed throughout the Gaza Strip, not limited to designated distribution points. This approach faced opposition from some ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who called for a renewed discussion and vote on the matter. His proposal was ultimately rejected.

Prime Minister Netanyahu defended the move, stating that the aid delivery aligns with military recommendations and is necessary to prevent a humanitarian crisis that could hinder ongoing military operations against Hamas. He asserted that Israel would take measures to prevent Hamas from seizing control of the aid distribution.