An armored vehicle from the IDF’s Caracal Battalion overturned on Route 10 in southern Israel — reportedly due to driving at a speed unsuited to road conditions, Kan News reported Wednesday.

Four female IDF soldiers sustained light injuries in the accident.

An IDF spokesperson stated: “Last night, a military vehicle overturned near the Egypt border during an operational patrol. As a result of the overturning, four female IDF soldiers were lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment, and their families have been notified. The incident is under investigation.”

Last month, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ordered a safety stand-down across all units following a series of safety-related incidents.

Under the stand-down, certain activities were suspended to prioritize safety checks, investigations, and training sessions.

Incidents leading to the decision included: an accidental discharge from a MAG machine gun aimed from a Namer armored vehicle, accidental shell discharges in multiple units, a Namer vehicle falling into a trench, a mine detonation in the north, and a soldier falling into a water pit.