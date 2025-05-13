As world leaders prepare for former US President Donald Trump's anticipated visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan has launched a diplomatic campaign in Washington, DC, focused on key issues concerning Judea and Samaria.

Dagan arrived in the US capital this week and began a series of meetings with senior American officials, including members of Congress, senators, evangelical Christian leaders, and top advisors in Trump's circle. Central to his discussions are efforts to promote international recognition of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, bolster settlement construction and legitimacy, and intensify pressure against Palestinian Authority incitement and terror.

"Following the brutal October 7 massacre, strengthening settlement in Judea and Samaria is not only a matter of historical justice," Dagan told his US counterparts. "The very security and future of the State of Israel depend on it."

Dagan's current visit follows a previous round of meetings in Washington, where he met high-ranking officials, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast, senior Trump advisor Jared Kushner, and Faith Office leader Paula White.

Among the initiatives gaining traction is a congressional caucus for Judea and Samaria, spearheaded in collaboration with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. The caucus is promoting a resolution calling for the US government to cease use of the term "West Bank" in official documents, replacing it with the biblical designation "Judea and Samaria."

A notable achievement came when Rep. Brian Mast announced he would no longer use the term "West Bank" in Foreign Affairs Committee documents, formally adopting the historical name instead.

"We are at a pivotal moment in history," Dagan declared from Washington. "The responsibility lies with our leadership not to miss this window of opportunity. We must act with determination, assert our rights, build confidently, and proclaim with pride: Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the Land of Israel."