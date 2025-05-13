In a dramatic close to the 2025 European Jewish Association (EJA) Annual Conference in Madrid, over 150 Jewish leaders from across the continent passed a landmark emergency resolution — a direct challenge to Europe’s governments.

The resolution urges governments: Take responsibility for Jewish safety now — or watch democracies collapse under the weight of your silence.

Held under the banner “Building or Leaving? Decision Time for Europe’s Jews,” the conference laid bare the scale of antisemitism spreading across European society — and the failure of most political, academic, and civic institutions to confront it.

“Antizionism and antisemitism are two sides of the same coin,” said Rabbi Menachem Margolin, Chairman of the EJA. “Europe has imported hate and it is out in the open for all to see. The leaders who are pretending not to see it are directly contributing to the problem.”

Faced with a continent-wide explosion of antisemitism and ongoing government inaction, Jewish leaders at the EJA Annual Conference in Madrid adopted a forceful six-point action plan — a direct challenge to European institutions:

A Binding Legal Definition

The European Union and the European Court of Human Rights must adopt and enforce a universal legal definition of antisemitism — with criminal penalties applied across all member states.

A Citizens' Charter

Launch nationwide campaigns reminding citizens of their duty to uphold Europe’s core values: tolerance, dignity, and respect.

Accountability in Academia

Tie public funding to university compliance with anti-discrimination standards. Institutions must answer for silencing Jewish voices or enabling hate.

Campus Radicalization = National Threat

Treat extremist activity in universities as a security risk — not a student issue.

Police and Prosecutor Partnership

Formalize cooperation between Jewish communities and law enforcement to pursue and prosecute antisemitic hate crimes.

Pan-European Jewish Task Force

Establish a centralized coordination body to drive legal, political, and security action across countries.

“We are no longer asking,” said Rabbi Menachem Margolin. “We are demanding our rights — and we’re ready to lead where others have failed.”

The resolution passed by majority vote on 13 May 2025 and will be delivered to all EU institutions and European governments.

An exclusive EJA–Ipsos survey, presented at the conference, paints a bleak picture:

28% of young Europeans encountered antisemitic speech disguised as ‘activism’

65% say the war in the Middle East worsened public attitudes toward Jews

20.4% of Europeans blame Jews in their own countries for the conflict

49.3% believe media coverage of Israel fuels antisemitism locally

“This is not about episodes or incidents,” said David Lega, Head of Advocacy for EJA and former Member of the European Parliament. “This is about systemic collapse. The institutions that are supposed to protect Jews are watching us sink — and doing nothing.”

Douglas Murray, British author and political commentator, said, “Antisemitism is the sickness that signals a society’s decay. Jews must be prominent and strong — everywhere. Any society that shelters antisemites will fall apart.”

Manuel Valls, Minister for France’s Overseas Territories and former Prime Minister, added, “Europe is once again a place where Jews can be murdered for being Jewish. The battle against antisemitism is a battle for Europe’s soul — and for its survival.”

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, nominated by President Donald Trump as the US Ambassador at large and special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, said: “Over 40 governments have pledged to fight antisemitism. They must live up to those promises — now. Universities must not be safe havens for hate.”

According to Dr Raheli Baratz, Head of the Department for Combatting Antisemitism, World Zionist Organization, “2024 was the worst year for Jews in half a century. It’s no longer just about hate — it’s about erasing Israel’s very existence. Europe must wake up.”

Joel Mergui, President of the Consistoire of Paris and Chairman of the EJA Council of Jewish Leaders, shared, “The bond between European Jewry and Israel is unbreakable. Our communities have given everything to Europe — and we are not going anywhere. But we will not remain silent when our people are in danger.”

"Antisemitism is no longer a fringe phenomenon — it has been normalized," Prof. Eli Sapir, Assistant Professor of Social Science, Maastricht University, stressed. "The real danger isn’t just in the slurs and threats, but in how institutions, from universities to governments, have come to accept it as part of public life."

Torsten Kruckemeier, Chief of Police for the State of Hessen, Germany, noted, “Fighting antisemitism is not symbolic. It is essential to protecting democracy itself. In Germany, we’ve shown that security cooperation saves lives.”

As the conference ended, Rabbi Menachem Margolin stood before the plenary and delivered a final, blunt message: “No more vague declarations. No more soft condemnations. No more meaningless gestures.”