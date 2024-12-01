The ministerial team charged with handling the government investigation of the Meron disaster on Sunday approved the appointment of Jerusalem Affairs Minister Meir Porush to lead the preparations for the Lag Ba'omer celebrations in Meron.

The decision closely follows the signing of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

It is hoped that the celebrations will be held in a fashion similar to how they were held last year.

In recent months, the Ministry held a series of meetings with Israel Police and the Transportation Ministry, and in parallel is advancing a government bill to regulate the legal infrastructure for the event.

"We are in the midst of preparations for the Lag Ba'omer events, which began a short time after the end of the previous event," Porush said. "With G-d's help, the event will take place this year as well, with a large crowd, with joy, and safely - on the security level, as well as on the personal safety level."