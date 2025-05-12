Online Israel advocate Lizzy Savetsky posted a video to her Instagram account with some pointed criticism about some of US President Donald Trump’s latest steps vis-à-vis Israel and the Middle East.

Savetsky pointed out in the video that there would be a great uproar if the same thing were to happen under Barack Obama or Joe Biden.

“All right, guys, like many of you, I have been stressing really hard this past week, and I'm just going to dive right into it now. So Trump is heading to the Middle East this week. I was really hoping that this was going to include a stop in Israel, but that's not happening,” said Savetsky.

“And there have been many concerning reports, and I'm not just talking about from left-wing media outlets, but from well-regarded sources that I trust in regards to the deal with Iran, recent statements made by [Steve] Witkoff with renewed negotiations with Hamas, the unilateral ceasefire agreement with the Houthis just days, just days after they successfully hit Ben Gurion Airport with a ballistic missile, and of course, this alleged $400 million plane being gifted to Trump from Qatar,” she added.

“Yeah, of course, I am thrilled to hear about the possibility of the release of the American hostage, Edan Alexander. I am praying with every ounce of my being that this is true, but there are a lot of issues that are very unsettling to me right now,” she continued.

“Obviously, Trump has an incredible track record when it comes to Israel during his first term, but the people that were around him during the first term are very different from the people that are around him now, and I'm losing a lot of sleep over it,” said Savetsky. “I'm trying to give him the benefit of the doubt based on his record and wait until there is more concrete information in the coming days, but I would be dishonest with myself and with all of you if I just stayed silent right now. And for those that are saying, trust the process, trust the man, I will give you that.”

She then pointed out, “If these things were happening under Biden or under Harris, we would be sounding the alarm 100-fold. Taking gifts from Qatar, the same country responsible for housing Hamas terrorists, funding terrorism, and influencing anti-American, antisemitic ideologies that are taking over our college campuses. This is truly shocking, and I'm going to need a lot of help understanding the thought process here. How can we be okay with a $400 million gift to our president? When we were so distraught over the hundreds of millions that they infused into our academic institutions.”

“How can we not be upset about Trump skipping over Israel this week when we were livid about Obama doing the same thing on his Middle East tour? We have to uphold the same standard across the board, and I promise you this, I will always be transparent with you. Political leaders are just human beings, and we need to remember one thing, God is the master of the universe, and now we can only pray,” concluded Savetsky.