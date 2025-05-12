Minister David Amsalem (Likud) sharply criticized Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Sunday evening, in an unprecedented manner, and called for her removal.

"We need to oust the Attorney General. If the Supreme Court wants to reinstate her – let them. After that, we’ll deal with all of the Supreme Court’s decisions," he said in an interview with the haredi station Radio Kol Chai.

The minister went on to describe the powers he believes the Supreme Court has arrogated to itself: "The reality today is that the justices of the Supreme Court decide everything – as far as they’re concerned, they even decide the weather. It shouldn’t be like this."

On the contentious issue of the draft law, Amsalem clarified that it’s time for a resolution: "In the end, we’ll need to make a decision. We are bound by the coalition agreements. It’s true there are many excuses, but we need to conclude this matter."

Amsalem did not shy away from criticizing his fellow party member, Yuli Edelstein, who is the chairman of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee: "I like him a lot – but he needs to present a law that is acceptable to the coalition’s components and advance it."

On the issue of the draft of haredim, Amsalem expressed firm support for Torah scholars and said, "The value of Torah study is immense. Torah study is very important for the Jewish people, in normal times and especially during wartime. [Avigdor] Liberman and [Yair] Lapid don’t want to draft haredim at all; they just want to topple the government. They’ll be the first to oppose haredim in the army."