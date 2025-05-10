Heroism and sacrifice: The last words of Sergeant Yishai Urbach before his fall in Gaza

Yuval Urbach, the widow of Sergeant Yishai Urbach, shared with Channel 13 the final conversation she had with her husband before his tragic death.

Yishai, 20, was killed Thursday during battle in Gaza, just two months after his wedding.

In the heart-wrenching interview, Yuval recalled that Yishai’s words had been filled with excitement and determination.

"Tomorrow, we’re finally going to bomb [it]," he told her. "This mission has been delayed for two days. We’re finally going to do it."

"I was filled with emotion that morning," she shared. "We are a people of strength, power, and goodness — yet they (the enemy) come to destroy us. I know he was always excited to go because he understood the power of it, the mission. He knew he was fighting a righteous battle against our enemies, those who rise against us."

Yuval expressed immense pride in her husband, stressing, "I am proud of him. He represented us with honor."