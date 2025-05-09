Hundreds of worshippers arrived Friday to pray at five entrances to Shechem as part of a call for Israel to restore Israeli control over Joseph's Tomb. Following the afternoon prayers, many broke into song and dance.

Rabbi David Ben Natan, whose son Shovalwas killed in action in Gaza and who is a central figure in the movement to revive Jewish presence at Joseph’s Tomb, shared a heartfelt message: “By God's grace, we were privileged today with five large services around Joseph the Righteous. Blessed we are—thanks to Joseph, this will only grow.”

Member of Knesset Tzvi Sukot (Religious Zionism), also involved in the initiative, underscored the strategic and spiritual importance of the effort: “Restoring the Jewish presence at Joseph's Tomb is both just and essential for our continued connection to this land. As the IDF operates in Judea and Samaria, we must reestablish our presence at this holy site until full victory is achieved.”

Organizers have committed to holding regular prayer gatherings in the coming weeks. “Each prayer is a step closer to returning to Joseph’s Tomb,” they emphasized.