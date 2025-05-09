תיעוד מפעילות הכוחות השבוע ביהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

Over the past week, troops of the IDF, ISA, and the Israel Police of the Judea and Samaria District continued counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria.

As part of the operations, one terrorist was eliminated, 55 wanted individuals were apprehended, and 10 weapons of various types were confiscated.

Last Monday, following precise intelligence from the Etzion Regional Brigade and the ISA, a terrorist was apprehended by the brigade’s troops, in cooperation with the Israel Police.

During his questioning, the terrorist admitted to carrying out a stone-throwing attack near the village of Harmala.

Subsequently, last Tuesday, following further intelligence developments, three terrorists were apprehended for carrying out a stone-throwing and Molotov cocktail attack near Efrat, in which an Israeli civilian was lightly injured approximately two weeks ago.

The arrests were carried out in the villages of Beit Fajjar and Harmala, in the Etzion Regional Brigade area.