The IDF on Friday morning cleared for publication the names of two soldiers who fell in battle in Gaza.

- Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach, aged 20, from Zikhron Ya'akov, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

- Staff Sergeant Yam Frid, aged 21, from Sal'it, a soldier in the Golani Reconnaissance Unit of the Golani Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

This brings the total number of fallen soldiers since the start of the war to 856.

During the incident in which Sergeant Yishai Elyakim Urbach fell, a soldier in the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade was severely injured.

During the incident in which Staff Sergeant Yam Frid fell, a combat officer from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit, a combat officer from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade, and a soldier from the 605th Combat Engineering Battalion of the 188th Brigade were severely injured.

All of the soldiers were evacuated to the hospital to receive medical treatment, and their families have been notified.

On Wednesday, a soldier from the Golani Reconnaissance Unit was severely injured during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, and his family has been notified.

On Sunday morning, it was cleared for publication that Captain Noam Ravid, aged 23, from Sha'arei Tikva, and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, aged 20, from Omer, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the IDF cleared for publication that Sergeant Major (Res.) Dejen Daniel Sahalo, aged 41, from Rehovot, was killed in a car accident during operational activity in the area of the communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Major (Res.) Sahalo was a combat soldier in the 5067th Engineering Battalion, Combat Engineering Corps.