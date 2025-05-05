The IDF cleared for publication on Monday that Sergeant Major (Res.) Dejen Daniel Sahalo, aged 41, from Rehovot, was killed in a car accident during operational activity in the area of the communities near the Gaza Strip.

Sergeant Major (Res.) Sahalo was a combat soldier in the 5067th Engineering Battalion, Combat Engineering Corps.

On Sunday, the IDF cleared for publication that Captain Noam Ravid, aged 23, from Sha'arei Tikva, and Staff Sergeant Yaly Seror, aged 20, from Omer, both soldiers in the Yahalom Unit, Combat Engineering Corps, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip.

The incident transpired on Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. A force from the Golani Brigade operating under the 36th Division searched a building and located a tunnel shaft. At a certain point, there was an explosion, apparently caused by a bomb that was not identified by the force that inspected the tunnel.