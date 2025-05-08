An Israeli official reported Thursday that 21 hostages held in Gaza are confirmed to be alive, while there are serious concerns regarding the fate of three others, two of whom are foreign nationals.

The official stated that 35 hostages are confirmed deceased, including 32 Israelis and three foreigners.

The three individuals whose status remains uncertain have not shown signs of life since shortly after the war began. Their families were informed of this status early on.

The official clarified: "All relevant information held by the Hostage and Missing Persons Division is systematically conveyed to the hostage's family by an intelligence officer who maintains regular contact with them."

He added: "Families of hostages are regularly invited to briefings with the Coordinator for Hostages and Missing Persons, and they are assisted by liaison officers from the military as well as representatives from the civilian Hostages, Missing, and Returnees Directorate."

Meanwhile, the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Cairo has received a new American proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

According to an Egyptian source, the proposal aims to achieve a long-term ceasefire ahead of US President Donald Trump’s expected visit to the Middle East next week. “The proposal would change the current tense situation and lead to negotiations that would end the war and restore calm to the region,” the source said.

The proposal reportedly includes opening humanitarian corridors to allow aid into Gaza, the release of a “limited number” of hostages — including Idan Alexander — and clear information regarding the status of the remaining hostages.