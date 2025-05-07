Two terrorist attacks were committed less than an hour apart in Judea and Samaria this evening (Wednesday).

At least two people were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack at the Reihan Checkpoint west of Jenin in northern Samaria this evening.

Emergency medical teams provided first aid to the victims. The attack appears to have been a drive-by shooting from a passing vehicle.

Two wounded people have been evacuated from the scene to the hospital in moderate condition.

Significant security forces are at the scene and searching for the attackers.

Shortly after the attack in Samaria, another terrorist attempted to ram pedestrians in the southern Hebron Hills. One person was reportedly injured in this attack. The terrorist was neutralized.

According to reports from the scene, after attempted to run over the pedestrians, the terrorist emerged from the vehicle with a knife and stabbed the victim before being shot.

Yesterday, IDF forces neutralized a female terrorist who threw stones at soldiers at the Gitti Avishar intersection in the Ephraim Brigade in Samaria. A knife was found on the terrorist's body, apparently intended to be used in a stabbing attack. There were no casualties during the incident.