A Palestinian Authority Arab driving a vehicle bearing Israeli license plates on Saturday afternoon crashed into an armored post at the entrance to the Reihan Crossing in northern Samaria, near Jenin.

No one was injured other than the Arab driver, whose condition is not yet known.

Early reports said that the incident was being investigated as a possible ramming attack.

The Defense Ministry said that no shots were fired towards the Arab, who rammed into a post in which two security guards were stationed, after arriving from the Israeli side of the crossing.

The Ministry also said that neither security guard was injured, thanks to the protection placed around the post, and that the security guards at the crossing overcame the Arab without needing to open fire.