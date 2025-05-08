Basem Naim, a member of the political bureau of the Hamas terrorist organization, said on Wednesday evening that ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East, intensive talks are being held to reach a partial agreement that would include the release of several Israeli hostages in exchange for allowing limited humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, without guarantees for ending the war.

In a media interview, Naim noted that these efforts are taking place in light of what he described as “the crime of starvation and ongoing mass destruction,” alongside threats to expand “military aggression.”

In this context, he stated that “the Israeli government is striving to achieve an imaginary victory in the Gaza Strip and to secure the return of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas.”

Naim emphasized that “Hamas and other Palestinian terror organizations will not accept any agreement that does not include a clear commitment to a complete cessation of ‘aggression,’” stressing that “the will of the Palestinian people and the resistance will not be broken despite the siege and suffering.”

He added that “Hamas remains committed to agreeing to an arrangement that includes a clear vision for the post-war phase,” warning against any attempts to impose partial solutions that would be met with Palestinian Arab rejection.