A serious antisemitic incident occurred this week at a bowling alley in the center of Antwerp when five young Jewish men wearing kippahs suffered discriminatory treatment from the employees of the venue.

During the incident, which took place last Monday, the screen at the bowling alley displayed the label "5 JODEN" (5 Jews in Dutch), and the Jewish teenagers reported that the two employees deliberately ignored them while they were at the venue, choosing to help all other customers except for the Jews.

In addition, a bartender at the site wore a t-shirt with the words “Palestine” in English and Arabic.

Ralph Pais, vice-president of Yid, an Antwerp-based Center for Jewish Information and Documentation, stated that the incident occurred on Sunday at a Gamestate bowling alley near the city's Jewish quarter.

“This is not the first time that antisemitic incidents have occurred in this establishment,’’ Pais said. “In recent months, several reports have been made concerning Gamestate Antwerpen, one of which was the subject of a formal complaint."

Gamestate responded to the incident by stating the company was "shocked and disappointed." The two employees were fired.

Chain owner Roel Veltmeijer stated, ”We offer our sincere apologies to anyone who feels hurt or excluded by this. This behavior absolutely does not fit with the values of Gamestate, where inclusivity, respect and fun are paramount."