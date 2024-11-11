Youth in Europe continue to attack Jews under the guise of antizionism.

Footage published on social media shows youth in Antwerp, Belgium, violently harassing and assaulting a young orthodox Jew on the street.

The video appears together with the hashtag "#FreePalestine."

The video of the antisemitic assault in Belgium surfaced just two days after the anniversary of Kristallnacht and after the incident in the neighboring Netherlands, during which mobs of rioters violently attacked Israeli soccer fans as they left a match in Amsterdam.

The Antwerp police ordered the administrative arrest of five individuals who planned an attack on Jews similar to the attacks that transpired over the weekend in Amsterdam

However, the five were released after 12 hours due to the limitations of Belgian law.

The five were arrested after they used the Snapchat messaging app to talk to each other.

A Belgian police spokesperson said: "We inspected various groups, including young people, in several locations in the city.

"People who carried suspicious flags or other items which could indicate possible actions were in danger of administrative arrest." The spokesperson also said: "Those who refused to leave the scene after being asked were also arrested. The reason for the arrest of the five is that they disturbed public order."