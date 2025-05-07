The Trump administration has initiated a federal investigation into the University of Washington (UW) after a violent anti-Israel protest led to the arrest of approximately 30 individuals and significant property damage on campus. The probe, spearheaded by the Joint Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, involves the Departments of Education, Health and Human Services, and the General Services Administration.

The incident occurred on May 5, when members of the student group Students United for Palestinian Equality and Return (SUPER) occupied UW's Interdisciplinary Engineering Building. Protesters barricaded entrances, set fire to dumpsters, and praised actions committed by the Hamas terrorist organization during the October 7 massacre. The protest was in response to UW's ties with Boeing, which has contributed over $100 million to the university and is known for its defense contracts with Israel.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon condemned the events, stating, "The violence and chaos that ensued on [the] University of Washington's campus is yet another horrifying display of the antisemitic harassment and lawlessness which has characterized many of our nation's elite campuses over the last several years."

“This destructive behavior is unacceptable,” she added. “The Task Force will not allow these so-called ‘protesters’ to disrupt campus life and deprive students, especially Jewish students who live in fear on campus, of their equal opportunity protections and civil rights.”

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy emphasized that institutions tolerating such violent and antisemitic behavior should not expect to receive federal funding, highlighting the administration's commitment to enforcing civil rights laws.

“No institution that tolerates violence, harassment, or the open intimidation of Jewish students should expect to receive billions in taxpayer support," Kennedy said.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce denounced the protest as an "illegal building occupation" and criticized the group's statement celebrating the Hamas attacks. She affirmed the university's stance against antisemitism and its dedication to ensuring campus safety for all students.

The Task Force to Combat Antisemitism has launched similar investigations at other universities, including Columbia and Harvard, resulting in frozen federal funds. The University of Washington's response to the current probe will be closely monitored as the administration continues its efforts to combat antisemitism on college campuses.