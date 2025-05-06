Thousands of teachers called in sick this morning, causing a wave of school closures across Israel.

The education system estimates that between 200 to 300 schools across the country are closed today due to the mass sick day claims. For the first time, this also includes special education institutions.

School principals and inspectors are applying heavy pressure on teachers to stop the protest actions that contradict the agreement signed between the treasury and the teachers' union.

Kan reports that according to the Ministry of Education's assessment, about 20,000 teaching staff called in sick and did not come to teach.

On Sunday, the teachers held a two-hour strike that was halted by a ruling from the Labor Court instructing the parties to enter into intensive negotiations, and in the evening hours, they announced that they had reached an agreement regarding the salary cuts for teaching staff.